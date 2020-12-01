Toys for Tots drive to be held in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A socially distanced Santa will be out in Cheektowaga Monday to collect toys for kids in need.

Chudy Paper Co is teaming up with Resurrection Life Food Pantry and the WNY Holiday Partnership to collect toys for the Marine’s Toys for Tots Program.

Anyone can bring a new unwrapped toy to the event to donate and families are encouraged to come visit jolly old St. Nick and share your Christmas wishes!

The toy drive will be held at Chudy Paper Co at 2615 Walden Ave in Cheektowaga on December 7 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

