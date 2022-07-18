BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Toys “R” Us will return to the Buffalo area this year thanks to a national partnership with Macy’s, the company announced Monday.

The Western New York locations will open by this fall, a Macy’s spokesperson told News 4.

Macy’s partnership with the once-beloved toy retailer will place Toys “R” Us locations inside of every existing Macy’s store in the country. In Western New York, that means we’ll have Toys “R” Us locations at Walden Galleria and the Boulevard Mall.

Each Toys “R” Us outpost will feature a life-size “Geoffrey on a Bench” to provide families with a photo opportunity alongside their iconic mascot, Geoffrey the Giraffe.

The Toys “R” Us location inside each Macy’s will expand during holiday season.

Toys “R” Us was among a number of box stores hit hard by the explosion of online shopping. The retailer filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and announced it was closing all American stores in 2018. A brief comeback attempt was scrapped in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Macy’s will provide local updates on the progress of Toys “R” Us locations at macys.com/toysrus.