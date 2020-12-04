Police identify victim in fatal Sardinia crash involving tractor-trailer

SARDINIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — UPDATE: State police are releasing the name of a man killed in a head-on crash Friday morning.



It happened just after 9:30 a.m. on State Route 16 in the Town of Sardinia. Troopers say a semi rear-ended a jeep and sent it into oncoming traffic.



The driver of the jeep, 86-year-old Nelson Drosendahl died at the scene. As of Saturday, no charges have been filed.

ORIGINAL: One person is dead after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles.

Around 10 a.m., the crash closed down State Route 16 near Hand Rd. in Sardinia. The road was later reopened around 2:30 p.m.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

