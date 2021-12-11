Anticipated high winds: Tractor-trailers and box trucks banned from Buffalo Skyway beginning at noon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In anticipation of high winds headed Buffalo’s way, the New York State Department of Transportation is banning tractor-trailers and box trucks on the Skyway beginning at 12 p.m.
Tractor-trailers and box trucks will be banned on Route 5 from I-190 to Ridge Road in the cities of Buffalo and Lackawanna at noon until further notice.
The DOT said in a news release they will continue to monitor the evolving weather conditions.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
