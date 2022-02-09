Traffic crawls from 190 North to Peace Bridge with tractor-trailer backup

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s a big tractor-trailer backup on the 190 North to the Peace Bridge.

The backup is happening while the Ambassador Bridge, connecting Detroit, Michigan to Windsor, Ontario, is blocked because of trucker protests over the Canadian vaccine mandate.

Around 8 p.m. NITTEC Traffic Operations said delays to Canada at the Peace Bridge were one to two hours.

One to two-hour delays were also reported at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge around 9:30 p.m.

Buffalo Police expects the congestion to continue throughout the night.

Check out the traffic camera’s below: