Traffic stop by Jamestown Police leads to Leandra’s Law arrest

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)– Jamestown Police stopped a car at the 7-Eleven on North Main Street early Tuesday morning.

During an investigation, police observed the driver, 23-year-old Corina Baker, was impaired by drugs.

Three small children, all under the age of five, were in the car with Baker, according to police.

23-year-old Tyler Tedesco, who has two warrants issued through the Jamestown City Court, was also in the car.

Both are currently awaiting arraignment.

Baker is charged with failure to maintain lane, improper signal, driving while impaired by drugs, three counts of Leandra’s Law and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.