Traffic you can expect traveling to Canalside this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Whether you’re coming down to Canalside to see the fireworks or the tall ships, you can expect traffic.

Buffalo city leaders laid out their traffic plans today. If you plan to drive down to Canalside for any event, you’re asked to park on the east side of Main Street.

You can park in city ramps, some are $5 or $10 all day Thursday.

There is free parking at certain city ramps over the next few days, but you’ll have to walk a few blocks.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo says there will be additional Buffalo Police traffic patrols.

If you want to see the fireworks from the Outer Harbor, that area will be open to traffic. You’ll be able to park on the Outer Harbor and Fuhrmann Boulevard.

City leaders are encouraging people to use public transportation as much as possible. The NFTA is offering extended pay to park services.