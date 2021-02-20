Trailblazing U.S. Magistrate Judge Hugh B. Scott has passed away

(WIVB)– United States Magistrate Judge Hugh B. Scott has passed away, according to the United States Attorney Western District of New York’s Office.

According to the University at Buffalo’s website, Scott was the first African American to serve in the Western District of New York as an Assistant United States Attorney and a federal judge.

Scott is an alumnus of the University at Buffalo School of Law, earning their highest honor, the Edwin F. Jaeckle Award.

The honor is given to those who “exemplifies the highest ideals of the School of Law and Law Alumni Association and who has made significant contributions to the school and the legal profession,” according to UB.

He was set to accept the award on February 25 of this year.

U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. released a statement detailing Scott’s devotion to the justice system and trailblazing history.

“Judge Scott devoted his life to the pursuit of justice and recognized that our system of justice depends vitally on the humanity of those working in it. As a prosecutor and as a jurist, he exuded those human traits which both instill confidence in and breathe life into our system of justice—impartiality, fairness, decency, efficiency, and above all, heart. Blending wisdom and wit, he had an uncanny ability to connect, in a heartfelt way, with all who appeared before him. Though he was a trailblazer, serving as the first black Assistant United States Attorney here in this Office and the first black federal judge ever in this District, his greatness was truly defined not by the color of his skin but by the contents of both his remarkable character and his overflowing heart. I and my entire Office extend our deepest condolences to his wife Trudy, his sons, and the rest of his family.” U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr.