Travel changes could be ‘shot in the arm’ for BNIA

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)- Just in time for Easter break, New York State is planning to lift the quarantine requirement for domestic travelers returning to New York. Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Thursday morning, noting that it will go into effect on April 1.

“I think it’s a great first step to get people traveling again,” said Bill Vanecek, the director of aviation for the Niagara frontier Transportation Authority which operates the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. At one point last year, air travel was down 95% at Buffalo Niagara International Airport. It’s still down 85%.

Vanacek sees light at the end of the tunnel. “People are itching to travel and I think with this news, and particularly coming into April and the Easter holidays, I think we’ll see a pretty good increase from this point going forward, from this point out. We still want to see the Canadian border open, that’s the next priority, but this is a great first step. I give the Capitol a lot of credit for announcing restrictions being removed from a quarantine standpoint.”

“I’m sure everyone will be excited that they don’t have to quarantine,” said Technical Sargent Rebecca Hoyt of the Air National Guard’s 107th Security Forces. She and other Guardsmen have been stationed at the airport for months urging travelers to fill out travel forms. “I don’t know how long we’ll be here after this. Who knows because time will tell. I don’t think much will change for us. They still have to fill out the form even if they don’t have to quarantine.”

Travel forms will still need to be filled out in case the information is needed for contract tracing. “There’s a purpose behind it. We wouldn’t be here if there wasn’t,” according to Hoyt.

Some travelers told News Four it is a relief that they no longer need to quarantine upon return to new York, but Bill Bourassa, who is an essential worker who travels for business, isn’t sure its safe enough to lift the quarantine rule yet.

“It depends on what the numbers are,” said Bourassa. “How many people have it each day? If the numbers are still going up each day, no I don’t think we should do it.”

Regardless of quarantine status, all individuals exposed to COVID-19 or returning from travel must:

Continue daily symptom monitoring through Day 14;

Continue strict adherence to all recommended non-pharmaceutical interventions, including hand hygiene and the use of face coverings, through Day 14 (even if fully vaccinated);

Must immediately self-isolate if any symptoms develop and contact the local public health authority or their healthcare provider to report this change in clinical status and determine if they should seek testing.