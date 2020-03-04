Travel concerns grow amid coronavirus outbreak

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several agencies including the NFTA say many people are wondering if it’s safe to travel.

As the number coronavirus cases grows in other parts of the world, so have people’s concerns of traveling. From bus stations to the airport, the NFTA says its constantly keeping facilities clean.

“We are doing everything we can to keep the buses as clean as possible. But it is a challenge for us to physically wipe everything down all the time,” said Helen Tederous, NFTA spokesperson.

Helen Tederous with NFTA says in these high traffic areas it’s also up to people to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“The three items that were hearing a lot, washing the hands frequently, if you’re sick stay home and of course not touching your eyes or your mouth,” said Tederous.

If people have travel concerns, the NFTA is referring them to the CDC’s website. Right now, the CDC says to avoid travel to China, Iran, Italy and South Korea. It also recommends older adults or people with chronic medical conditions postpone any travel to Japan.

“The one thing we keep stressing for everybody is don’t panic,” said Kevin Fairbanks-Bloom, an international travel consultant with AAA.

Kevin Fairbanks-Bloom says some people have canceled their upcoming trips. But if people have travel plans that are still a few months out, he says it’s the waiting game as airlines are assessing the situation.

“Some things have been closed, but that’s really til the end of March from that point they’ll do another assessment and see how things are going. Same thing with tour companies and cruise lines. It’s just keeping in mind the things that you need to do to keep yourself safe, and you should be doing this all of the time,” said Fairbanks-Bloom.

For more information from the CDC about traveling, click here