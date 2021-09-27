Trevor Noah, Jeff Dunham bring comedy tours to Buffalo in February

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Comedians Trevor Noah and Jeff Dunham are heading to Buffalo this winter.

Noah, the host of “The Daily Show,” brings his “Back To Abnormal” world tour to KeyBank Center on Saturday, Feb. 19. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through LiveNation.com.

Dunham, known his for ventriloquist characters such as José Jalapeño, will perform at KeyBank Center on Wednesday, Feb. 23 as part of his international “Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?” tour. Tickets go on sale Monday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. onTicketmaster.com.

Noah replaced Jon Stewart as host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central in 2015 and has been nominated for five Emmy Awards since. His book “Born a Crime”, a memoir about growing up in South Africa during apartheid, has been on the New York Times’ bestseller list for 136 weeks.

All state and local health and safety mandates at the time of the show will be enforced.