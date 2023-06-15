LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – Throughout his rise to one of the top executive positions with the National Football League, former Buffalo Bills defensive back Troy Vincent has kept one issue close to his heart: domestic violence. He and his wife Tommi are now launching the Vincent Commission, which will team up with scholars at Niagara University to study the issue.

“Violence is a choice. And it can be prevented,” Troy declared while introducing the initiative Wednesday afternoon.

Tommi called the Vincent couple a “potential force” with hopes that they can make a significant impact. She is the chairperson of the National Domestic Violence Hotline. Their advocacy is rooted in what each of them separately experienced growing up.

“I’m a survivor of domestic violence, in my relationship that I was in.” Tommi told News 4. “I was actually in high school.”

Troy, the NFL’s Executive Vice President of Football Operations, followed her words by recounting his childhood. “I was seven, eight years of age. And I just woke up to the sounds of violence.”

“It was normal behavior inside the community. I didn’t want to be what I saw,” he added.

Now, they are launching this commission with the goal of answering certain questions. A research study will be conducted focusing on gender-based violence, particularly on college campuses. It will be led by Dr. Jennifer Beebe and Dr. Dana Radatz. Those involved hope the answers they uncover can help them form a better model for prevention.

“This is primarily a mens’ issue,” Troy said. “We need to ask the question, ‘What do you know? How much do you know? How do we better educate you? How do we better get you support?'”

“You have to understand the underlying reasons that cause the perpetrators to do it so that they can get help and the resources they need to stop the behavior,” Tommi added.

According to Niagara University officials, the initiative will include an informational summit this fall. The entire study is expected to be completed in 12-18 months.