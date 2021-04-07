Truck stop vaccination site draws hundreds in Irving; brings focus to increased need in local Indigenous communities

IRVING, N.Y. (WIVB) — The owner of Native Pride Travel Plaza in Irving teamed up with G-Health Enterprises to distribute 400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to residents and drivers at the truck stop Wednesday.

“A truck stop is a destination. And people come if they’re from the local area, or if they’re traveling, especially now with the Johnson & Johnson one shot. They have the opportunity to stop, get their shot and continue traveling,” said J.C. Seneca owner of the Native Pride Travel Plaza.

Medical staff took the vitals of each patient before giving them the vaccine. Doctors there say part of their mission is to dispel vaccine fears.

“There are 167 million shots that have been given in this country and there are zero deaths,” said Dr. Chet Fox chief medical officer for the Urban Family Practice.

Officials say they hope to hold more vaccination clinics like this one, in the future as more vaccines become available.