Tug of war over adaptive playground in Tonawanda

A newly-opened adaptive playground at the ARC Erie County preschool education building in Tonawanda is not open to the public, to the dismay of local nonprofit Mason’s Mission.

Jason Evchich, whose sons Mason and Matthew both attend the school, co-founded Mason’s Mission, which helped design and build the playground through a partnership. Both boys have a neurological disorder that prohibits them from talking and walking.

When it opened earlier this month, the playground was billed as fun for all.

Evchich posted on Facebook that the ARC board and counsel moved that the playground is closed to the public. Evchich said that goes against prior commitments and the overall mission of Mason’s Mission.