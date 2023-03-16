(WIVB) — A national nonprofit that gives back to the families of first responders is now showing their support for the loved ones of fallen Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno.

Arno was killed while battling a four-alarm fire on Main Street in Downtown Buffalo on March 1. Since then, there has been support for his family and the Buffalo Fire Department from all over.

“Firefighter Arno is a hero. He gave his life for the community trying to protect others, and the outpouring of support has been absolutely amazing from the city, the region, across the country and internationally as well,” said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

One of the places looking to help Arno’s loved ones is the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The national nonprofit gives back to the country’s bravest: injured veterans and first responders.

“We want to take the goodness of America, the generosity of America, and take care of the greatness of America,” said CEO Frank Siller. “The greatness of America are the ones willing to die for you and I every single day. And sometimes they do, like firefighter Jason Arno.”

Siller said it was created in honor of his brother, Stephen, a Brooklyn firefighter who gave his life saving others on Sept. 11, 2001.

“I know my brother, Stephen, would be proud of what we’re doing – the work we’re doing,” Siller said.

Siller announced the foundation will be providing Arno’s family a mortgage-free home. Tunnel for Towers will either buy Arno’s wife and daughter a house, or pay off remaining mortgage payments if they already own one.

“If you go out and you give your kids a kiss goodbye and you protect your community – whether you’re a firefighter, police officer, a first responder – and you don’t come home, we made a promise that we’re going to take care of your family that’s left behind,” Siller said.

You can find more information on the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, including how to donate, here.