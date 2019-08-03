Twin boys home after surviving a Colorado car crash that killed their father

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)- Two young boys are home Saturday after surviving a car accident that killed their father.

Family and friends of Nicholas Bell gathered at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, welcoming back Bell’s six-year-old twin sons Jaime and Christian.

29-year-old Bell was killed in a car crash in Commerce City, Colorado, just outside of Denver, last week.



The Williamsville native and Marine Veteran had been with his girlfriend and twin sons when the car he was driving collided with a van.

Bell was pronounced dead at a hospital in Colorado. His sons were treated for serious injuries before being released earlier this week.

Saturday, the boys were finally able to fly back home with their mother.

Now loved ones are reaching out to Western New Yorkers for support, not only through donations but also cards to show they’re being thought of.

“We’ve also raised early 40 thousand dollars the last time I looked so at this point, to me if I was in their situation, it’s like what are those things that are going to last even longer that they can look back on when they’re feeling sad and need some love and support and know that buffalo and Western New York really cares about them,” Mancuso said.

Samantha Torrey is the mother of Nicholas Bell’s sons. She says the Go Fund Me the family set up to bring Bell’s body home exceeded the amount they requested, and that she’s thankful for everything people have done for her family already.

For information on how to donate to the family click here.