Twin boys that survived car accident meet Josh Allen

ORCHARD PARK , N.Y. (WIVB)- Two young boys who survived a tragic car accident that killed their father, got the chance to meet a quarterback on Sunday.

Jamie and Christian Bell took pictures with Josh Allen at the home opener.

In the picture, the boys and their mother Samantha Torrey are all smiles standing next to Allen and decked out in Bills gear.

The twin boys are the sons of Nicholas Bell who died in a car crash in Colorado this past August. Bell, a Williamsville native and Marine Veteran ,had been with his girlfriend and the boys when the car he was driving collided with a van.

Bell was a Bills fan who became a believer in Allen during his rookie season. Torrey says both boys bonded with their dad over the Bills, and over Allen.

“He’s his most favorite, he doesn’t have a second favorite. football player,” said Jamie.

Allen spoke to the boys after the accident and gave them a personal invite to the game.