Two Buffalo men fight to overturn their 1977 murder convictions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Two Buffalo men are fighting to clear their names in crime they claim they did not commit.

Darryl Boyd and John Walker spent more than 20 years behind bars after being convicted of killing William Crawford in 1977.

Crawford was 62 years old when he was killed on Fillmore Avenue in 1976, but Boyd and Walker insist they were wrongly accused.

They say there are certain photos from the crime scene that were never presented in court which would have exonerated them 43 years ago.

The third man involved, Darryn Gibson died shortly after he got out of prison in 2009.

Now they’re filing an appeal, hoping to overturn their convictions.

“I really want it to over today, but whatever it takes and I guess that’s what we’re here for. How long it takes, whatever it takes we’ll be here until the end.” Darryl Boyd

“And I feel basically excited that we finally got the opportunity to embrace this day. It’s been 45 years since we’ve come to this day and it’s a great blessing. It’s a start. That’s all we’ve been trying to do all this time is get this started because the truth will come out.” John Walker

The next court date on this case will be on January 20.