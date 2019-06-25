Two Democrats to face off in Mayoral primary in Niagara Falls

Tomorrow is Primary Day in New York State. The biggest race is taking place in the Cataract City.

Current Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster is retiring after more than a decade in the position.

Three candidates want the job, including Democrats Robert Restaino and Seth Piccirillo.

“I was born and raised in this community, I always wanted to be of service to it so at a very young age I knew I wanted to find a way through public service to make a difference here. The job of mayor is a way for me to help and not just me to be something but to do something, Piccirillo said.

They’ll go head-to-head on the ballot tomorrow. They both say they’re the right person for the job.

“As I’d like to say it’s not that Niagara Falls has failed it just hasn’t had a chance to succeed yet and I’d like to take the opportunity to show the residents and the business community in Niagara Falls a better way and a new way, Restaino said.

Both candidates have plans to make sure Niagara Falls is on a path to financial stability.

The winner of Tuesday’s primary will face off against Republican and former City Councilman Glenn Cholookian.