Two democrats to face off in Niagara Falls mayoral primary

Current Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster has held that position for more than a decade. Now that he’s retiring, three candidates are looking to take on that role. This includes two democrats, who will face off against each other this Tuesday on Primary Day.

Niagara Falls Community Development Director Seth Piccirillo and attorney Robert Restaino are both vying to get the democratic spot on November’s ballot.

Piccirillo said as mayor, he would like to focus more on the City’s neighborhoods and residents – focusing on community policing and fixing the roads and potholes, while also looking to bring more economic development.

Restaino said his focus would be on the business side of things to improve the City’s financial status by creating a partnership with other local governments and the Senecas.

The winner of this race will face republican former City Councilman Glenn Choolokian who is running unopposed.

All polling locations in Niagara County will be open 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 25.