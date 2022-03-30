BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two firefighters are out of the hospital after battling a blaze on Hughes Avenue in Buffalo Wednesday afternoon.

The firefighters were injured while working to knock down the flames at 170 Hughes Ave., which was vacant.

The pair were taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment and released, according to Buffalo Fire.

Damage to the home is pegged at $140,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.