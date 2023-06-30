AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two former University at Buffalo football players who have since been kicked off the team are each now facing a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s office, Blake Hiligh used a leather belt to beat his dog, Kobe, while Zachary Pilarcek took video of the incident before posting on social media.

“It was calculated, it was intentional and it took a lot of thought to go into it,” said SPCA Officer Lindsey Wood.

The SCPA Serving Erie County began investigating Hiligh and Pilarcek after receiving a report of animal abuse. The two were arraigned in Amherst Town Court Thursday morning.

“We love our dogs, we love our pets. Sometimes they do frustrate us, sometimes we do discipline them,” said Hiligh’s attorney Robert Fogg. “I don’t believe it was in a cruel manner.”

Kobe, a miniature poodle, is currently in the custody of the SPCA. Part of Thursday’s court appearance, the judge ruled neither man is allowed to own any pet during the ongoing proceedings.

“Our goal as an organization is to keep animals with their families,” Wood said. “In this situation, there has been other evidence that has come to light that we believe that this animal returning to the family itself is not an option.”

Neither Hiligh or Pilarcek are from the Buffalo area. They were living in Western New York while they played on the UB football team. In a statement from Coach Maurice Linguist, he said the two have been permanently dismissed from the football program, which he said has zero tolerance for this type of behavior.

“It is also my understanding that the coach gathered all the players together and showed them the video of what happened here as a learning point, and as a point of ‘this is unacceptable, and this is improper behavior,'” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

Hiligh’s case will be back in front of a judge next week to discuss payments to the SPCA while the organization continues to care for the dog.