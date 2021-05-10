Two-hour standoff ends with surrender in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A two-hour stand-off with police in Jamestown ended without incident Monday.

Police say 34-year-old Silk Spencer was wanted on several felony warrants including assault and robbery.

Offivers approached a house on Cowden Road and found Silk had barricaded himself in the basement. Silk allegedly yelled at officers that he was armed and would killed them.

Troopers, first responders and the Jamestown SWAT Team were called to the scene. Police say Silk did not have any weapons on him.