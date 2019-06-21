Two houses damaged in fire on Buffalo’s east side

Two neighboring houses on Kosciuszko Street were badly damaged by a fire which began around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

No injuries were reported.

The fire began inside the first floor of 40 Kosciuszko Street, according to the department. Flames spread up to the second floor and the attic, and a second alarm was called.

The neighboring house was damaged from exposure.

The fire department estimated the fire caused $150,000 in damages to the house where it began, and $45,000 to the neighboring house.

The department could not immediately determine the cause of the fire.

