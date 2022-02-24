BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are two billboards on display in Buffalo that were designed by two local high schoolers who won a national competition.

“It is a green and pink billboard with a flower pattern,” Cinara Marquis said, describing her billboard on Main Street in Buffalo.

The billboard, which is near The Medical Campus, tells Buffalonians, ‘Keep the City Green’ and sits above an area plagued with litter.

“I think it’s making people more aware of Buffalo’s environment and that we need to keep it clean and green.”

The 11th grader enjoys cleaning up her neighborhood in her free time. She’d like to see more community gardens and hopes this 14 ft. X 48 ft. canvas helps portray that message.

“It’s amazing,” Marquis said. “It’s really euphoric.”

Just minutes away from that billboard, another one sits at the corner of East Ferry and Jefferson with a question written on: ‘Can your Art Justify your Education?’

That one was designed by Cinara’s classmate and friend, 9th grader Kendric Warrick.

“Art is a communicational tool that everybody can use,” Warrick said.

The two go to school at the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts. They said a teacher of theirs told them about a national competition put on by two non-profits: X-Q Rethink Together and For Freedoms. The challenge was to create a piece of visual art showing their vision for high school for the next generation.

Eleven young people were chosen to win. Two of them came from the same school in Buffalo.

Cinara and Kendric have been interested in art from a young age. They’ve also had a hand in projects across the Queen City. Kendric helped paint a mural at Bailey and Kensington that reads, ‘YOU ARE NOT ALONE.’ He also helped paint a mural on one of the exterior walls of her school. Kendric also helped put together an art installation at Explore & More, which you can see from the outside of the building.

They chose a school that promotes the arts, as schools across the country cut art programs.

“It’s a really passionate place to be,” Warrick said.

They both said art has helped them become better students across the board. Kendric’s billboard pushes people to think about the impact the arts can have on one’s education.

Both billboards prove action can come from people of all ages.

“I felt jubilant,” Warrick said after he saw his billboard for the first time. “I hope they get what I put out there.”

“I just felt amazing and really proud of myself,” Marquis said.

The billboards will be up until Monday, February 28. According to a XQ spokesperson, each one cost around $2,000.