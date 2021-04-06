Two more western New Yorkers win $10K prizes from Tops

(WIVB) — Two more local Tops shoppers are the lucky recipients of prizes worth $10,000 each.

On Tuesday, Tops announced the newest winners of the Monopoly Rip It and Win It game. Peter C. from Tonawanda and Diane W. from Niagara Falls are winners four and five, the grocery chain says.

This comes after it was announced yesterday that a Hamburg woman also won the prize.

“Paying it forward paid off for Peter. Just the day before he found out he won he noticed a laptop at a school bus stop and tracked down the kindergartner who it belonged to. He was rewarded the next day by winning Tops biggest prize, $10K in Food and Fuel stimulus after shopping at his Tonawanda Tops!” Tops Markets

Peter says that after opening the tickets, he “had to go back and look at it again to make sure it was real.” He’s won smaller prizes through the Monopoly game in the past, but none like this.

“I’m a fortunate person,” Peter says. “I’ve worked hard all my life and this is maybe a way it’s coming back to me.”

The other winner, Diane, was also in disbelief the first time she saw her winning ticket.

“We opened the first few tickets and were commenting on the coupons/offers we could use. Then I opened the winning ticket and shushed my husband as I wanted to concentrate. I think we won something big, I said. He couldn’t believe the look on my face.” Diane W.

Rip It and Win It tickets are being sold at all Tops stores through May 29. Other prizes include gift cards, free in-store products and GasPoints vouchers.