Two North Tonawanda residents admit to animal cruelty

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two North Tonawanda residents have admitted to animal cruelty.

Dorothy Adama, 47, and Joseph Barwick, 40, were charged after an emaciated dog with broken teeth was found in their home.

When the dog was seen, North Tonawanda Dog Control Officer Eric Salisbury mistook her for a puppy, due to the small size of the two-year-old animal.

She was in a cage among feces and urine.

Along with the dog, several cats were also present in the home.

Adama and Barwick will be back in court for sentencing on September 5.