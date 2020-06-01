Two people charged with orderly conduct, weapons charges following argument at Jamestown protest

Breaking News
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two men were are facing weapon and disorderly conduct charges following a verbal fight with another person during a protest Sunday night in Jamestown.

Jason L. Burham, 32, of Ashville, NY, and Michael Burham, 31, of Russell, PA, were both charged with disorderly conduct and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to Jamestown Police, officers observed both Burhams display folding knives during the altercation.

Both men were released.

The incident happened around 11:37 p.m. Sunday on East Second St. near Pine Street.

