Two people charged with orderly conduct, weapons charges following argument at Jamestown protest

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two men were are facing weapon and disorderly conduct charges following a verbal fight with another person during a protest Sunday night in Jamestown.

Jason L. Burham, 32, of Ashville, NY, and Michael Burham, 31, of Russell, PA, were both charged with disorderly conduct and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to Jamestown Police, officers observed both Burhams display folding knives during the altercation.

Both men were released.

The incident happened around 11:37 p.m. Sunday on East Second St. near Pine Street.