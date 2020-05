LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two people have been arrested on counterfeit money charges in Niagara County after multiple stores and restaurants complained about having been passed counterfeit bills.

Bongwe Ntuli, 33, of New York City, and Alicia M. Bailey, 36, of Buffalo, are charged with two counts each of first degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Bongwe Ntuli

Alicia M. Bailey

The two were arrested and charged on Wednesday and released. They have future court dates in the towns of Lockport and Pendleton.