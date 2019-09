CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Emergency crews are on Button Road at Zoar Valley for a rescue.

Authorities at the scene say two people were found and are in the process of being rescued near the creek bed.

Several different emergency service crews are here at Zoar Valley for a rescue. I’m told two people have been found with minor injuries, it’s now a matter of getting to them safely. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/xpM8lHUf9P — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) September 19, 2019

News 4 is told the two people being rescued suffered minor injuries.

We’ll update this story with more information as it’s made available.