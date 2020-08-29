East Aurora teen killed after hit and run in Lancaster

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) -A teen is dead and another is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene Friday night.

It happened on Pleasant View Drive in Lancaster around 10 p.m.

Police say one of the victims, an 18-year-old male from East Aurora, died from his injuries. The second victim, a 17-year-old male from Clarence is in stable condition with serious injuries.

Their names are not being released at this time.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, 53-year-old Kevin Czajka, was located a short time later on Hill Valley Drive in Lancaster, where he was taken into custody and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Lancaster Police say additional charges are forthcoming and they are currently seeking any witnesses to the crash. If you were a witness, please contact the Lancaster Police Department at 683-2800 EXT. 123