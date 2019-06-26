Tykes Tuesday returns to Walden Galleria

Every Tuesday, at the Walden Galleria, there are free events for kids.

Today, everything kicked off at Dave and Busters.

The fun starts at 10 a.m. and goes until noon each Tuesday. Each week is something new at different venues around the mall.

“Next week we’re going to do it in the common area, near Apple. They’re going to be able to do putt putt. The following week is at Auntie Anne’s. They’ll be able to make their own pretzel. A couple weeks after that, we’ll have Nickel City Reptiles coming in to do a demonstration with animals. It really varies from venue to venue,” Walden Galleria Marketing Director Alex Corbelli said.

There’s a fire safety day down the road, a tech day with Apple, and more.

This is the fourth summer of Tykes Tuesday at the Walden Galleria.