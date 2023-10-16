BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York is seeking the public’s help in finding information on the case of a former nurse at Oishei Children’s Hospital who was arrested on child pornography charges two weeks ago.

Erik Hjemdahl-Monsen, 46, of Springville was terminated by Kaleida Health after he was arrested on accusations that he uploaded and stored images and videos of child pornography on his phone. Anyone who has specific information related to his case is urged to contact the FBI’s Buffalo Office at 716-843-1611, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Hjemdahl-Monsen was traced back to a child pornography image uploaded to the chat application Kik after New York State Police was alerted of the image by National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said on Oct. 3.

A search warrant executed at Hjemdahl-Monsen’s home on Sept. 21 seized 10 items and uncovered a phone with video containing child sexual abuse material that appeared to have been stored on the phone since 2020. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, NYSP turned over the seized items to the FBI on Sept. 29 and a subsequent search found several more videos.