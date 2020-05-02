U.S. Border Patrol agent, marina owner rescue 88-year-old man from Niagara River in Grand Island

(WIVB) – A Buffalo Sector U.S. Border Patrol agent and another person acted quick to rescue an elderly man who fell into the water at a Grand Island marina Saturday morning.

Witnesses saw the 88-year-old man fall into the Niagara River at Blue Water Marina around 11:15 a.m. Saturday and flagged down a Border Patrol agent patrolling the area. The man had been fishing and lost his footing.

Today, a US Border Patrol agent from the Buffalo Station rescued an elderly man who fell in the Niagara River, Grand Island. @USBPChiefBUN @USBPDepChiefBUN @CBP Learn More:➡️https://t.co/6JfeYRGiHn pic.twitter.com/zyhE2CtCim — CBP Buffalo (@CBPBuffalo) May 1, 2020

According to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, the agent and the marina owner located the man and rescued him from the freezing water. The agent provided first aid until EMS arrived on the scene and took the man to the hospital for further evaluation.

“This is a great example of the community and law enforcement working together to save lives, said Patrol Agent in Charge Jeffery T. Wilson. “The Niagara River can be treacherous and deadly this time of the year with frigid-temperatures that are hovering around 44 degrees.”