U.S. Coast Guard asking property owners to label barrels used for docks along Lake Ontario

LAKE ONTARIO (WIVB)–The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for the public’s assistance in the Lake Ontario region.

They’re asking property owners who use barrels to mark or float docks to increase the safety of the waterway, to mark their barrels for quick identification by painting them with a large red X to identify them as non-hazardous.

According to the Coast Guard, when the barrels are swept from docks and float away, they become a hazard to navigation.

The law requires the Coast Guard to dedicate time, money, and resources to recover them as hazardous materials because of their unknown contents and could include chemicals or petroleum products.

The cost of hazardous material contractors for these recoveries can exceed $5,000 per drum.

Coast Guard personnel are required to stay on scene with the drum until it’s recovered, burdening boats and personnel better used for emergencies, officials say.

If you have any questions, you can contact the Sector Buffalo Command Center at 716-843-9527.