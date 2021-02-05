U.S. Customs and Border Protection warn residents of scam calls attempting to get banking information

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– U.S. Customs and Border Protection is warning of a new telephone scam that attempts to gain access to your banking information.

The agency says they’ve received reports of the scam nationwide. They say scammers make calls posing as U.S. Border Patrol agents and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

“Residents are reporting the calls are a pre-recorded message stating, “a box of drugs and money being shipped has your (callers) name on it and it has been intercepted.” The caller is then instructed to press #1 to speak with a CBP Officer/Agent, which then attempts to get the callers banking information.” U.S. Customs and Border Protection

CBP says the calls are phishing attempts and advises residents to no give out any information to the caller. Officials note The Department of Homeland Security and CBP does not ask for money over the phone.

If you receive a scam call, authorities ask you write the number down and hang up immediately. If possible, report the scam call.

To report a call, click here.