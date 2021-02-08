U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand calls for federal funding for heating assistance for New Yorkers

(WIVB) – U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand called for more money from Washington, D.C. to help New Yorkers keep their heat on today.

Snow was falling as Gillibrand talked about the 130,000 Western New Yorkers who benefit from “low income HEAP” outside of St. John’s Baptist Church.

She said that without the money, families could have to spend up to 13 percent of their annual income just on heating bills, and that’s straining budgets already squeezed due to the pandemic.

Sen. Gillibrand is calling for her fellow lawmakers to approve at least another $10 million in heating assistance funding for this winter.