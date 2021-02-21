U.S. travel restrictions with Canada and Mexico extended through March 21

(WIVB)– The United States border crossing with Canada will remain closed for non-essential travel through March 21, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

DHS cites ongoing concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic, the extended restrictions affect land borders in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

To protect our citizens and prevent the further spread of COVID-19, the United States, Canada, and Mexico are extending the restrictions on non-essential travel at our land borders through March 21. We are also working to ensure essential trade and travel remain open. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) February 19, 2021 United States Department of Homeland Security

President Biden will meet virtually with Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on February 23 where they’ll speak on “mutual areas of interest” including the COVID-19 response.

Congressman Brian Higgins released a statement saying he’s been in regular contact with the White House explaining hardships the U.S./Canada border restrictions have created for Western New Yorkers.

“We have been in regular communication with the White House on issues related to the Northern Border to relay concerns, ideas and hardships we have heard from Western New Yorkers and people all across the country impacted by the current restrictions on travel across our shared border. Yesterday I had the opportunity to speak personally with individuals in President Biden’s administration working on coordinating with the Canadian government and developing the U.S. plan. After nearly a year of no attention on a long-term border strategy under the previous administration, and a consistently damaging approach to relations with Canada, it is clear that President Biden and his team are listening, are working on a plan, and clearly recognize the importance of repairing and restoring the binational ties between the US & Canadian government and our citizens. We look forward to further progress in the days to come.” U.S. Representative Brian Higgins (D-NY)