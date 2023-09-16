AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Saturday’s 55-27 loss against Liberty at UB Stadium puts the Bulls in the same inglorious position they found themselves a year ago — winless through the first three games of the season.

UB rallied from an 0-3 start in 2022, going on a five-game win streak to finish 7-6 with a Camellia Bowl victory to close out the season. That provided hope the Bulls would bring momentum into the start of their third campaign under coach Maurice Linguist.

Having lost at Wisconsin to being the season, and getting upset in their home opener against Fordham — the second lower-division opponent to beat UB in as many years — the Bulls travel to Louisiana next Saturday trying to avoid the program’s first 0-4 start and winless non-conference performance since 2005.

UB’s biggest concern right now is a defense that has allowed an average 514 yards and 44.3 points through the first three games. Liberty totaled 569 yards, including 319 in the first half.

Bulls quarterback Cole Snyder was 29 of 51 passing for 276 yards and a career-high four touchdowns. Snyder was intercepted twice after not turning the ball over in the season’s first two games.

Nik McMillian, a redshirt freshman receiver from Buffalo who played for Canisius High School, led the Bulls in catching four passes for 72 yards and his first career TD. Receivers Darnell Harding and Marlyn Johnson, and running back Ron Cook also caught TDs from Snyder.