UB Dental School thanks over 200 veterans with free event

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine held its sixth annual dentistry smiles on veterans event.

Dentists, hygienists, and UB students give local veterans free screenings, cleanings, restorations and repairs. They say this is just a small token of appreciation to help those who have helped all of us.

“We take care of them for one day, get as much work done as we possibly can. They have a great feeling of the institution, but really we get the best out of it by helping people who helped us and protected our country,” said Dr. Brendan Dowd, assistant dean for clinical operations, UB School of Dental Medicine.

The program helped over 200 veterans who may have not otherwise had access to dental care.