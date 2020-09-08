UB Dental van providing free care

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–University at Buffalo leaders are making it easier for people to keep their teeth clean during these difficult times.

The school’s “Smiles to Go” dental van will provide free dental care to people of all ages in our community. This is taking place through the end of October.

UB dental faculty, staff, and students will perform a number of services, including exams, cleanings, and fillings.

“We’re providing treatment for people who are uninsured or underinsured at no cost.The funding is being provided by the mother foundation and a grant from delta dental to be able to provide the care for patients in need,” said Sarah Barry d.D.S. of UB Dental School.

Services are available now through Oct. 9 at the Hennepin Community Center, 24 Ludington St. in Buffalo.

From Oct. 13-30, care will be available at the Westminster Community Charter School, 24 Westminster Ave. in Buffalo.

Treatment is available by appointment, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To register, call Julie at 716-803-3699 or Sarah at 716-449-1674.