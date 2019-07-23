UB holding emergency exercise on Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus on Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– UB’s emergency management department, along with emergency responders at the local, state, and federal level, will conduct an exercise Thursday.

Officials say the exercise is designed to ensure a timely and effective response and recovery in the event of a campus crisis.

The exercise is said to simulate activation of the university’s crisis response plan and evaluate effective coordination of on-scene response and resource management. It will be closed to the campus community and the general public due to the sensitive nature of the activities.

According to UB, the exercise will also focus on effective communication between the school, Roswell Park, Kaleida Health, and the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and developing public information strategies between them.

To avoid confusion, the school is notifying the public ahead of time that significant law enforcement, fire and emergency services will be present.

The exercise will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and Gratwick Basic Science Building in Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, on the BNMC.

