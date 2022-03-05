BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You won’t have to show proof of vaccination to attend campus events at the University at Buffalo starting March 5.

People headed to sporting events at UB Stadium and Alumni Arena no longer have to prove they’re vaccinated. Neither do spectators at cultural events in the Center for the Arts and Slee Hall.

Graduates and their guests will not have to show proof of vaccination at commencement in May.

UB’s campus mask mandate was dropped effective March 5.

“The falling number of cases and the high vaccination rate on our campus is enabling us to finally return to a semblance of normality. This includes lifting the mask mandate and the vaccination mandate for larger gatherings,” said Dr. Thomas Russo, chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases, Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

The campus event vaccination policy began last September.

98% of UB students had been vaccinated for COVID-19, and 95% had received a booster shot as of March 1, the university said.