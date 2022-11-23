BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The University at Buffalo’s (UB) football team was scheduled to play a game against Akron this past Saturday, but nature had other plans.

That game has been rescheduled for next Friday, December 2 at UB Stadium. This was announced by UB on Wednesday morning.

1 p.m. is the tentative kickoff time. Tickets for the original date will be honored, and anyone still looking to buy some can click/tap here. For answers to any ticket questions, call the UB Ticket Office at 1-877-UB-THERE.