UB football player suspended after domestic violence arrest

(WIVB)– The University at Buffalo is speaking out about an incident involving a student-athlete.

University Police arrested Bulls Running Back Dylan McDuffie Saturday on domestic violence charges and referred the case to local police.

School officials say they learned of the charges Sunday morning and football coach Lance Leipold suspended McDuffie from the team pending the results of the police investigation.

“Whenever there is a serious violation of our program’s code of conduct, we will take immediate action to address the situation, with the understanding that the university and law enforcement has a process that must be respected and followed,” Leipold said. “Domestic violence will not be tolerated.”

According to a statement on the school’s website, the alleged victim is not a UB student and her identity is being withheld for privacy concerns.

The statement goes on to say, “UB is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for students, faculty, staff, and visitors to the university. Due to the ongoing investigation, we will have no further comment on the matter at this time. “