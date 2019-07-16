UB, RIT in top 5 ugliest campuses, according to Complex

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– It looks like Buffalo and Rochester have once again landed themselves on a top 50 list, but not in a positive way.

Complex recently released a list of the 50 ugliest college campuses in the nation. They took a look at some truly horrible American college campuses to point out what universities are doing wrong.

Both Rochester Institute of Technology and University at Buffalo, unfortunately, cracked the top 5. UB North Campus came in at the five spot with just a couple ahead at three.

In terms of UB North, Complex said, “The campus itself is spread too thin, creating a multiple mile walk between some buildings. Due to this, the cohesiveness of the campus is nonexistent and cold (and from October to March that coldness is literal). Capen Hall, home to the president and provost of the university, looks more like a factory than the fulcrum of a center for learning.”

As for RIT, well, Complex says, “With such a good photo program, you would think RIT would have an eye for aesthetics. Unfortunately, the university’s planners were not on the same page as the students.”

To see the full list from Complex and how these local colleges matched up against others, click here.