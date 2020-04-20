Uber providing free rides for local first responders, healthcare workers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Uber announced Monday it will donate 10,000 free rides for first responders and healthcare workers at four Buffalo hospitals.

“We’re proud to partner to work with Senator Kennedy and Assembly Majority Leader Peoples-Stokes to ensure that the brave healthcare and frontline workers in Buffalo are able to move around safely. We know there is always more we can do, and we stand ready to support the City, and New Yorkers, however we can,” said Josh Gold, Policy Director at Uber.

The rides will be provided at the following facilities :

Kaleida Health

Catholic Health

Erie County Medical Center

Roswell Park

Hospitals will get 2,500 free rides to distribute to nurses, doctors, and staff.

“We are grateful to Uber for supporting our frontline caregivers at a time when our community needs them most and to Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes and Senator Tim Kennedy for their help in securing this generous donation,” said William Pryor, Chief Administrative Officer, Catholic Health. ”This will be a tremendous help to our associates who rely on public transportation to get to and from work.”