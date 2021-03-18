UB’s President condemns anti-Asian crimes in wake of Atlanta-area shootings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — University at Buffalo President Satish Tripathi condemned the string of anti-Asian crimes that have spiked since the pandemic began, in a Tweet Thursday evening.

President Tripathi’s tweet comes after seven people, six of which were of Asian descent, were killed in shootings at Atlanta-area massage parlors earlier this week.

Tripathi said UB condemns anti-Asian harassment, hatred and violence.

"We condemn, in the strongest of terms, anti-Asian harassment, hatred and violence—just as we condemn the ignorance, prejudice and bigotry at their root." –#UBuffalo President Satish Tripathi



Full statement: https://t.co/bHimGQV4De pic.twitter.com/oiIYhjZDyd — UBuffalo (@UBuffalo) March 18, 2021 The University at Buffalo

For the full statement, click here.