UB's President condemns anti-Asian crimes in wake of Atlanta-area shootings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — University at Buffalo President Satish Tripathi condemned the string of anti-Asian crimes that have spiked since the pandemic began, in a Tweet Thursday evening.

President Tripathi’s tweet comes after seven people, six of which were of Asian descent, were killed in shootings at Atlanta-area massage parlors earlier this week.

Tripathi said UB condemns anti-Asian harassment, hatred and violence.

