Undocumented immigrants now able to apply for driver’s licenses as Green Light Law takes effect

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – For the first time, undocumented immigrants are able to apply for a New York State driver’s license. The Green Light Law was officially implemented on Monday.

However in Erie County, few took advantage of the law. Clerk Mickey Kearns says fewer than 10 undocumented immigrants had applied for licenses as of about 2 p.m.

“We didn’t know what to expect,” Kearns said.

Kearns, who filed a failed lawsuit to prevent the Green Light law from going into effect, has been against the measure since Governor Andrew Cuomo signed it in June. He has said he would not issue driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants. However, his staff was accepting the applications.

“We have to accept these applications by law,” he said. “I still have a pending lawsuit. I’m appealing my decision.”

The law has been controversial for voters in the Empire State. A Siena poll released in November found that 46 percent of New Yorkers supported the Green Light Law, while 50 percent opposed it. The legislation requires the immigrant to produce documents from their home country, such as a passport or birth certificate, to receive a license.

Supporters have pointed out the legislation will make New York State streets more safe. Jennifer Connor is the executive director of Justice for Migrant Families Western New York, which is one of the groups which fought for the Green Light Law’s passage.

“Implementation is an important part of the law,” Connor said. “We don’t have it unless it’s implemented well.”

Kearns said he was one of 27 county clerks in New York who asked Governor Cuomo to delay the law’s implementation, a request which went unacknowledged. The clerks have expressed several concerns with the law, national security issues among them.

In Niagara County, the Lockport auto bureau was closed Monday so staff could get extra training by watching a video the state sent them just last week.

“It’s only 40 minutes of training,” said James Pulito, the deputy clerk in Niagara County who runs the Lockport DMV. “(The staff is) watching on a monitor and asking questions. That’s the only training they are going to receive.”

Clerks say their staff isn’t properly trained to recognize fraudulent foreign documents that may be produced. On Friday, Lisa Koumjian, a state DMV spokesperson, said “(W)e have provided document authentication devices and resource guides to both state and county DMV staff to assist them.

“(W)e have provided all staff with training and additional resources in order to operate these machines.”

But Pulito disputed that.

“We didn’t really get any training how to use it,” he responded.

While there may not have been many applications filled out in Erie County, state officials indicated there was more traffic in auto bureaus across the rest of the state.

“As we expected, we experienced larger crowds today – and in preparation the NYS DMV has added resources, like kiosks, to assist customers in the offices whose transactions can be completed online, updated our reservation system, adjusted staffing levels, and encouraged customers to use our website to prepare for their visit, which improves the wait times for everyone in the office,” Koumjian said.

Back in Erie County, Kearns says he was able to use it to find issue with documents that were produced by at least one applicant.

“That person failed the authentication machine,” he said. “Her social security card came back unknown. We’re going to have to do our due diligence to see what happened.

“But that’s probably not going to bode too well for her.”