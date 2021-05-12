United States post record job numbers, as employers struggle to fill openings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — U.S. Employers posted a record number of open jobs in the spring, but business owners in Western New York are having a hard time filling all those positions.

“20 interview in the last two weeks,” said Chris McCann, owner of Mooney’s on Military Road. “Two showed up to the interview. I offered the two the job, they took it…and then they didn’t even show up for their first shift.”

It’s a situation that many other business owners have found themselves in too. The CEO and President of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, Dottie Gallagher, says it’s not surprising.

“If you look and you talk to these small businesses in our community about why they are not getting people to come to work for them, that is the number one reason they’re citing…is that they don’t have incentive.”

Some blame the worker shortage on the benefits that came from the pandemic, like a $300 weekly federal payment, on top of state benefits. Gallagher anticipates the employment problem will be around for awhile, but says there could be an end in sight.

“I think it will lessen somewhat when the extra federal employment benefits leave, then some people will really need to work a job in order to make ends meet.”

McCann understands the hesitation, but says that doesn’t make it any easier.

“I don’t blame people, it’s just really really frustrating for everybody who is trying to run a business, work in a business….I know my staff is very frustrated, being low staffed.”